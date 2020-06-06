Skip to Main Content
Firefighter injured in Selkirk Avenue blaze
A firefighter was the only person injured when flames broke out in a two-storey building on Selkirk Avenue early Saturday morning.

The city said it took crews less than 15 minutes to get the fire under control. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

Crews arrived at the mixed-use space between Andrews and Powers streets at 1:55 a.m. By then, heavy smoke was coming from the building, the City of Winnipeg said in a news release.

The fire was declared under control at 2:09 a.m., the release said. The firefighter who was hurt had a minor injury that was treated at the scene.

Crews didn't find anyone in the building and investigators are still looking into what caused the blaze. No damage estimates are available.

