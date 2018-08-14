Winnipeg crews fight fire ravaging Selkirk Avenue building

Firefighters were called to a blaze in Winnipeg's North End Tuesday evening.

Witness Dustin Anderson said he was driving when he saw smoke billowing from a two-storey structure on Selkirk Avenue between Arlington and McGregor streets around 7:45 p.m.

"The buildings next door definitely have some smoke damage," he told CBC News while watching firefighters battle the blaze.

Fire officials could provide no details Tuesday night on the extent of damages or any injuries.