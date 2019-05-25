Vacant house goes up in flames on Selkirk Avenue

A house on Selkirk Avenue — not far from the scene of a fire that killed two last week — went up in flames Saturday morning.

The fire broke out in the vacant 1 1/2-storey home at 4:56 a.m., city officials say.

When fire crews arrived, the house was engulfed in heavy flames and smoke.

They were able to knock down flames from the entrance and launch an offensive attack, declaring the fire under control at 5:43 a.m.

The house on Selkirk Avenue between MacGregor and Arlington sustained significant smoke, fire, and water damage. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

The house sustained significant smoke, fire, and water damage.

No one was found inside, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates were available Saturday.

