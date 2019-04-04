Fire destroys building on Selkirk Avenue

Winnipeg firefighters battled a blaze early Wednesday evening at a vacant, mixed-use building on Selkirk Avenue near Powers Street.

No one was injured, but fire crews evacuated an adjacent doughnut shop while they put out the fire.

The call came in around 5:42 p.m. on Wednesday.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service platoon chief Brian Martak said the property was divided into two residences, one in front and one in the rear. The fire appears to have started in the building at the back of the property, which was destroyed.

No one was inside the building at the time. The building suffered extensive fire, smoke and water damage.

No damage estimate is available at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More from CBC Manitoba: