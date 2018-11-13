Drug dealer caught after taking selfie behind the wheel

If you are driving with thousands of dollars worth of illegal drugs in your car, you might want to keep your hands on the wheel.

That was perhaps the lesson for one criminal on Tuesday, who was caught taking a selfie while driving down Portage Avenue near Edmonton Street at 1 a.m.

Police pulled him over, and saw what they believed to be a bag of methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

Officers arrested the driver, and found a number of items while searching the vehicle, including:

16.5 grams of methamphetamine (estimated street value of $16,000)

23.3 ounces of cocaine (estimated street value of $46,000)

3 grams of heroin (estimated street value of $1,500)

13.9 ounces of a cutting agent

229 Xanax pills (estimated street value of $900)

$2,285 in Canadian currency

2 mobile phones

Digital scale

The 38-year-old man from Winnipeg is now facing multiple trafficking charges. A police spokesperson couldn't immediately confirm whether he was also issued a ticket for distracted driving, as it would have been issued under the Provincial Offences Act, but it is not a criminal offence.

More from CBC Manitoba: