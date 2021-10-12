Province implements stricter self-isolation rules for Southern Health region

The province is implementing stricter self-isolation rules in the Southern Health region to address increased community transmission in that part of Manitoba.

Effective immediately, household members of close contacts or symptomatic people who have not had a known COVID-19 exposure must self-isolate until their test results come back, public health officials announced Tuesday.

For example, if a student in the Southern Health region is symptomatic or identified as a close contact of a known COVID-19 patient, their siblings and parents should also self-isolate until their test results come back, says Dr. Jazz Atwal, Manitoba's acting deputy chief provincial public health officer.

Those who are fully vaccinated or who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last six months are exempt from this requirement.

Of the 66 cases identified on Tuesday, 24 were in the Southern Health region, as were five of the seven deaths identified over the weekend.

In other areas of Manitoba, household members of someone waiting for a COVID-19 test result do not need to self-isolate if they don't have symptoms.

However, the symptomatic individual or asymptomatic close contact should stay in their room and avoid common areas of the home while awaiting test results.