Segregation, pepper spray overused on incarcerated Manitoba youths, reports say

Two independent reports into Manitoba youth correctional facilities show an overuse of solitary confinement and pepper spray, and a lack of oversight.

The reports, from the Manitoba Advocate for Children and Youth and from the Manitoba Ombudsman, were released Thursday. They examined two facilities run by the province — Agassiz Youth Centre and Manitoba Youth Centre.

The advocate's office found that in a one-year period, segregation was used 1,455 times, affecting more than one in three youths entering custody.

In one case, one person was kept in solitary confinement for 400 consecutive days in a cell smaller than a parking stall.

"Some youth in Manitoba have been confined in solitary, denied their basic needs, and refused meaningful human contact for days and weeks on end," Manitoba advocate Daphne Penrose wrote in her report.

The examination into those facilities was announced in December 2016 after the office of the Manitoba advocate was informed of the use of pepper spray and segregation at the province's youth correctional facilities.

The ombudsman's office and advocate's office partnered in it.

Collectively, the reports looked at data of incarcerated youth from Sept. 1, 2015, to Aug. 31, 2016, and included a review of data from Manitoba Justice.

The reports also found 399 incidents where solitary confinement was used for a time greater than 24 hours, and 99 incidents where a youth was held in solitary confinement for more than 15 days.

There is currently no maximum time limit for how long a young person can be kept in solitary confinement or isolation in Manitoba's youth custody facilities.

Lack of oversight in use of force

Both the advocate and the ombudsman detail a lack of oversight in the use of force.

"Manitoba Justice was unable to provide clear information about who, when, for what reasons, and how long youth were held in segregation and solitary confinement," the advocate's report says.

The office also found that facilities are not maintaining an accurate list of youths who have been in segregation, for what reasons, for how long and when.

Facilities were also not required to report or document compliance with rules around segregation.

The ombudsman found that both facilities used segregation for disciplinary reasons, even though the regulations prohibit doing this to youth.

The reports also detail how facilities are not tracking or reporting pepper spray use.

Only four provinces in Canada allow pepper spray use in youth custody facilities: Manitoba, Alberta, Ontario and Nova Scotia.

Numbers in the advocate's report show that Manitoba had the highest number of pepper spray incidents in 2012-2017, with 98.

Both reports pointed to the high rates of trauma and mental health issues faced by youths who are incarcerated, and the potential long-term psychological impacts of solitary confinement.

Many young people in custody also have significant intellectual and cognitive vulnerabilities, the reports state. They argue the use of solitary confinement may increase a young person's chances of re-offending.

The advocate also points that Indigenous youths in Manitoba are 16 times more likely to be incarcerated than non-Indigenous youths.

Recommendations

The Manitoba Advocate has six main recommendations including:

Limiting segregation to a maximum of 24 hours at a time (beyond 24 hours, it is considered solitary confinement).

Collecting and analyzing data on segregation.

Using pepper spray only in life-threatening situations.

Offering more mental health supports for youths in custody.

Creating a mental health facility for incarcerated young people.

The ombudsman has 32 recommendations focused on oversight and reporting, including detailing the reasons for pepper spray or segregation.

"Manitoba Justice accepted our findings and recommendations about pepper spray and segregation use," the ombudsman's report states.

"Manitoba Justice advised it has implemented the recommendations relating to pepper spray and expects to implement the recommendations relating to segregation by March 1, 2019."