'I'm a glass-blower': How a hitchhiker and a fib paved the road to a life in art

Twenty-six years ago, while living in B.C., Seema Goel picked up a hitchhiker. He asked Goel what she did.

Without thinking, she said, "I'm a glass-blower."

She wasn't.

But Goel kept up the charade, answered his questions about glass-blowing, and dropped him off.

Then she drove home, immediately called a glass studio, and landed the last spot in a workshop for the next weekend.

It was kismet, she says.

"I went and became a glass-blower because of this fib. Someone stepped into my car and I said this thing out of nowhere and I went and did it," said Goel, who now lives in Winnipeg.

Since that day, Goel has gone full out as an artist, working in ceramics, sculpture and drawing. She went to art school, learned how to paint, and has since become enraptured with circuitry and engineering as an expression of art.

A still from a film by Mandeep Sodhi shows the work of interdisciplinary artist Seema Goel. (Sodhi Creative Films)

Now Goel's winding path in art is the subject of a new short film by Winnipeg filmmaker Mandeep Sodhi.

The film about Goel is part of Our Culture, Our Art — a four-part video series by Sodhi profiling South Asian artists in Manitoba, created for CBC Manitoba's Creator Network. The four-part series was produced in conjunction with CBC Manitoba's pop-up remote newsroom bureau and community space in Garden City Centre in late 2021.

You can see the first film, about artist Azka Ahmed and their journey from spoken word poet to visual artist, here.

Two other video profiles will be released in the coming days:

Thursday, Feb. 3: Gurpreet Sehra on how the outdated caste system informs her work.

Sunday, Feb. 6: Sisters Saira and Nilufer Rahman explain how they honour their late father's storytelling traditions.

About the filmmaker

Mandeep Sodhi is a screenwriter, cinematographer and director based in Winnipeg since 2011. He has more than 13 years of experience in the film industry in India, the United States and Canada.

Mandeep Sodhi is a screenwriter, cinematographer and director who has been based in Winnipeg since 2011. (Submitted by Mandeep Sodhi)

He has won two national awards in India for his docudramas, and his music videos have been nominated for national and international Music Awards in India, Asia and Sierra Leone.

In 2015, Mandeep won the ACTRA Manitoba Golden Boy award for most outstanding member initiated project for his short film The Perfect Little Plan.