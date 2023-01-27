Security to ride on Winnipeg buses this year, says mayor

Winnipeg Transit riders will soon see a new passenger on city buses.

Mayor Scott Gillingham confirmed Thursday at city hall that security will be hopping on buses later this year, fulfilling a campaign promise he made prior to last fall's civic election.

There is no timeline on when exactly transit security will start to frequent city buses.

"We're actively looking at it now. I would like to get it to happen as soon as possible. Whether it's three months or shortly after that, I don't have a definite timeline, but I can assure you we're actively working on getting this in place," Gillingham said.

The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1505, which represents Winnipeg Transit drivers, has previously called for a transit security force, as well as full shields to protect drivers and an improved radio system to call for help.

More information pertaining to transit security could be on the horizon when the city's budget comes out in February, Gillingham said.