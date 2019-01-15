Security guard stabbed at welfare assistance office in Exchange District, suspect arrested: police

A 47-year-old man is accused of stabbing a security guard at the employment and income assistance office in the Exchange District on Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the Rorie Street building around 3:20 p.m, where they arrested a suspect.

The security guard was taken to hospital in unstable condition, which has since been upgraded to stable.

Witnesses told police the man entered the building, leaped over a counter and made his way past a glass barrier designed to separate staff and the public.

The security guard asked the man to leave, and the man pulled out a knife and stabbed the guard, a police news release says.

The suspect is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

He has been detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.