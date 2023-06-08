Section of south Perimeter Highway closing overnight in June for St. Mary's interchange construction

A portion of the south Perimeter Highway in Winnipeg, around the St. Mary's Road interchange, will be closed overnight for much of June to allow for bridge construction.

The section of the highway around the St. Mary's Road interchange — near Maple Grove Park in southeast Winnipeg — will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. starting on June 12 and continuing until the morning of June 30, the province said in a Thursday news release.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, and the province recommends those looking to bypass Winnipeg use the north Perimeter Highway to avoid delays.

A detour using St. Anne's Road, Abinojii Mikanah — formerly Bishop Grandin Boulevard — and St. Mary's Road will be in place for local traffic.

The closure is related to construction on the St. Mary's Road interchange project, which is part of a broader initiative to upgrade the Perimeter Highway to a freeway standard as Winnipeg approaches a population of 1 million, the province said.

That initiative includes multiple phases over several years, the province says.

In time, roadways that once crossed the south Perimeter will be diverted onto interchanges and overpasses, the province has previously said.

Construction on the St. Mary's Road interchange started last year. It's expected to be complete by late 2024, according to a timeline on the province's website.