Manitoba government's tabling of 19 'mystery' bills called 'unprecedented, undemocratic'

Manitoba's government is limiting debate over 19 new bills by not making any text available for opposition parties or the public to review, say two separate groups trying to expose it and prevent it from happening.

Aside from the titles of the bills, the public has no idea what's in them, months after they were tabled in the legislature.

"This is unprecedented, undemocratic, undermines the intent of our political system and sets a dangerous precedent for future governments," says an open letter from the grassroots group Communities Not Cuts Manitoba.

Current rules of the legislature do not expressly forbid bills from being introduced in this way, which is shocking and needs to be changed, the group says.

The present process severely limits the ability of opposition MLAs and the public to engage with the content of the bills before they move from first reading to the next stage of the legislative process.

The 19 bills are set to go to second reading later this month. Following that, certain amendments can no longer be made, said Paul Thomas, professor emeritus of political studies at the University of Manitoba.

"They've created a real and unnecessary fear amongst community stakeholders who will be directly impacted by this mystery legislation," said Mike Moroz, a spokesperson for Communities Not Cuts.

"Manitobans have a right to be able to see and comment on the work of their government. How can we possibly trust a government that hides its agenda in this way?"

No other provinces doing this

At the same time, another open letter signed by several prominent Manitobans, including former provincial and federal parliamentarians, has been sent to the leaders of the province's three main political parties.

It also expresses deep concern about the 19 unknown bills, which have only had their titles read into the legislature, but not their texts, which "look to be broad in their scope and consequential in their impacts within society."

"This isn't normal practice. In Ottawa, when a bill is presented, hours later it's printed in full and circulated," Thomas, who is one of the signatories, told CBC on Tuesday.

"No other provinces are doing this."

The letter, also signed by former MPs from three different parties — Conservative Shelley Glover, Liberal Lloyd Axworthy and New Democrat BIll Blakie — calls on the government to make the 19 bills publicly availability no later than March 4 and to not proceed to second reading until after at least 14 legislative sitting days.

Thomas says childish bickering has led to the current behaviour and it's time to stop.

"The atmosphere in the legislature, in my opinion, has deteriorated over recent years. It's become too hyper-partisan [with] too many personality clashes and too many games being played," he said.

The Pallister government's move to keep the 19 bills under a shroud is retaliation against the NDP for holding up the presentation of the budget in the spring of 2020, Thomas said.

"We can't have this gamesmanship going on. It undermines the process," he said.

The letter says democracy is fragile, as demonstrated recently south of the border, and it's time for the politicians to stop trying to score points and to do what's best for Manitobans.

The Communities Not Cuts letter says that, based on the titles, the bills deal with significant topics, including the education system, health-care system and child-care programs.

"We are calling on Manitobans to demand these bills be reintroduced with full text in the next legislative sitting. We are also pushing our government to modify and clarify the legislative policies to prevent this from happening again and to ensure transparency in future legislative bills," says the letter, which is available online for anyone to sign.

The letter online can be sent as is, or edited and personalized. Once sent, it automatically goes to all 57 Manitoba MLAs in the legislature.

The campaign began last week and, as of the morning of March 2, more than 800 people have sent the letter.

"This isn't a partisan issue, it's a matter of principle," Moroz said.

The average Manitoban should be concerned about the 19 bills because "they will have an impact on their lives," said Thomas.

"They should contact their MLA. They should write to the party leaders. They should post messages on social media.

"The party leaders and their House leaders have to be encouraged to get together in the room and find a deal and then commit to ongoing reform of the rules so this doesn't happen again."