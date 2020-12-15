2nd video of officer has 'almost racist overtones': Winnipeg police chief

Winnipeg's police chief said he is concerned by the "almost racist overtones" of a second video involving the same police officer caught ticketing a driver after the passenger asked why he wasn't wearing a mask.

In a video that made international headlines last week, Patrol Sgt. Kevin Smith gave a ticket to a driver in apparent retaliation for the passenger asking Smith why he wasn't wearing a mask.

Now police chief Danny Smyth said all options are on the table — including dismissal — after a second video was released showing Smith in 2019, threatening to arrest a man after he asked Smith why he was looking at his truck without a warrant.

"I was disturbed by what I saw in that second video," Smyth told reporters Monday of the exchange between Smith and the individual.

"Definitely inappropriate, just in the clip that I saw, there was almost racist overtones to some of that discussion ... their engagement back and forth, I thought was inappropriate and alluded to some things that I don't think were proper."

VIDEO: Confrontation between Patrol Sgt. Kevin Smith and individual caught on video

Patrol Sgt. Kevin Smith threatens to arrest man CBC News Manitoba Video 0:55 Patrol Sgt. Kevin Smith tells Stephen Stranger that he is going arrest him after Stranger asks Smith why he was looking in his truck. 0:55

The video was taken in front of the Pizzarama on Main Street and shows Steven Stranger, an Indigenous man from Peguis First Nation, repeatedly asking Smith why he was looking in his truck.

In the video, which was first posted to Facebook last week, Smith questions whether he actually owns the vehicle.

"If that is actually your truck, which I doubt it is," Smith said to the man.

"In about five seconds, I am going to get on the radio and I am going to get another car to come down here and things will go real bad."

The video was put online by Stranger's fiancée, Trisha Fletcher, after the first video featuring Smith ticketing a driver was widely circulated.

VIDEO: Driver ticketed after passenger asks officer why he wasn't wearing a mask:

RAW: Driver ticketed after passenger asks officer why he wasn't wearing a mask CBC News Manitoba Video 0:41 Cellphone video shows a Winnipeg police officer issuing a driver a traffic ticket after the passenger in the vehicle asked the officer why he wasn't wearing a mask, which is a current requirement by the police force. 0:41

In the 2019 video, Stranger says that he makes more money than Smith and Smith replies, "legally, you don't."

The video ends with Smith counting to five before threatening to take the man to the "drunk tank."

Fletcher said after the video ended, Smith handcuffed her fiancé and said he would release him if she stopped recording.

She said they didn't report the incident or make a formal complaint at the time because they felt threatened and didn't think it would lead anywhere.

"I feel even if we did all that would happen is a slap on the wrist for them," she said.

She said she felt Smith targeted them because they were Indigenous. Fletcher is from Fisher River Cree Nation.

"In every way, shape, and form," she said when asked if she felt there was racist overtones to Smith's conduct.

All incidents will be reviewed by standards unit: police chief

Moe Sabourin, the president of the Winnipeg Police Association, said it is important people understand the whole context of a situation rather than relying of a video that can be edited.

"The person recording only chose to post what they felt was appropriate to post. We quite often see this when the people want to edit out their own behaviour," Sabourin said in regards to the first video.

Sabourin also it is important to note that in the first video of Smith, the driver had been stopped for not moving to a farther lane when passing a stopped emergency vehicle.

After the first video was made public, Smyth said the police's Professional Standards Unit (PSU) would be reviewing what happened and deciding on an appropriate disciplinary action.

On Monday, Smyth said the second video and any other allegations that surface will also be used in this review.

"The unit will go through all of it and if there are other instances to look at, they will look at it," Smyth said.

The unit will decide if there are any internal charges to be laid, based on both incidents.

"From what I have seen they [charges] will be warranted," Smyth said.

Smyth said that incidents like this do not represent the actions of all police officers.

"Does this help us as an organization? No. It is terrible conduct. But this won't the first and it won't be the last time we have to hold our members accountable for doing wrong," he said.

"The vast majority of our people do our jobs."

