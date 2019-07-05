Another teen charged with 2nd-degree murder of Dorian Sanderson on Alfred Avenue

A second 15-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Dorian Glenn Sanderson, 17, following a deadly fight in Winnipeg's North End in May.

Police first arrested the suspect the day of the fight and charged him with assault, but that charge has now been upgraded to second-degree murder — making him the second teen to face a murder charge in connection with Sanderson's death.

Winnipeg police went to Alfred Avenue west of Main Street on May 26, after a report of a serious injury and a fight involving several people.

Emergency crews found Sanderson suffering from a gunshot wound. They took him to hospital in critical condition, but he later died.

The first teen was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on June 4.

Both teens remain in police custody.

Since all of those charged are young offenders, their identities are protected by law and being withheld from publication.

