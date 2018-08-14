Second man arrested in deadly Corydon shooting

Police say they have arrested second man in the fatal shooting of Noel Talingdan outside Bar Italia that occurred in May.

Joshua Lucien Peter Turner, 24, was taken into custody Monday at a building on Balmoral Street by members of the Winnipeg Police Service's tactical unit.

He is facing first degree murder charges, as well as one count of attempted murder with a firearm.

An officer steadies his gun along Balmoral Street Monday. Police say officers in the tactical unit arrested Turner in the 400 block of Balmoral Street. (Jaison Empson/CBC )

Monday afternoon, several officers could be seen outside an apartment building near Balmoral Street and Ellice Avenue.

Talingdan, 37, and a 28-year-old woman were shot outside Bar Italia on Corydon Avenue early in the morning on May 29.

Noel Talingdan, 37, died after being shot outside Bar Italia in May. (Instagram)

Eric John Boyle, 30, was also charged with first-degree murder in the shooting.

Boyle is also facing numerous firearms and weapons offences and is also accused of possessing methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

None of the charges have been proven in court.