3 charged in connection with stabbing death of Enrique George Courchene

Three people are charged with second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of 29-year-old Enrique George Courchene at a Winnipeg vendor.

Police were called just after 1 a.m. on Sept. 24 to a beer vendor on Arlington Street south of the Canadian Pacific Railway yards, where they found Courchene seriously injured with stab wounds.

They started emergency medical care before Courchene was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Shortly after arriving at hospital, he was pronounced dead.

Between Sept. 28 and Oct. 11, the following three men were arrested and charged.

Jade Allen Dumas, 26.

Calvin Harvey Maytwayshing, 26.

Cecil Vance Roulette, 36.

Police say no other arrests are expected.