Suspect, 22, charged with murder after woman found dead in southern Manitoba

A 22-year-old man is in custody after a woman, 61, was found dead in her southwestern Manitoba home on Friday, RCMP say.

Police said officers went to the woman's house in Ninette, Man., near Brandon, at about 9 a.m. to check on her wellbeing, RCMP said in a news release on Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found she was dead.

Nicholas Mass was arrested at the scene, charged with second-degree murder and taken into custody.

RCMP major crime services and forensic identification services are investigating the homicide.

More from CBC Manitoba:

,