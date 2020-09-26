Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in woman's death in northern Manitoba

An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a woman in northern Manitoba earlier this week.

Island Lake RCMP responded to a call of an unresponsive woman inside a residence in St. Theresa Point, Man., on Thursday around 7:30 a.m., the Mounties said in a news release on Saturday morning.

The community is roughly 470 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

Officers found a 35-year-old woman, who was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

Kelton Wood, 18, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, the RCMP release said.

Island Lake RCMP, the Mounties' major crime unit and Thompson forensic identification services are investigating.

