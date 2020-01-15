Winnipeg police find 2nd-degree murder suspect living illegally in vacant home

A woman has been arrested in the homicide of a man who was found dead in a home eight days after he was killed, Winnipeg police say.

Officers found the woman, 34, after they were called about people occupying a vacant home on Elgin Avenue without permission, police said in a news release issued Thursday.

They believe the same woman earlier had illegally lived in a home on Alexander Avenue near Isabel Street, where Greg Joseph Jr. Dumas was killed in January.

The two were acquaintances and police believe she assaulted Dumas at the Alexander home on Jan. 6.

Police found Dumas's body in the home on Jan. 14 and deemed his death suspicious.

He died of injuries after he was assaulted with a blunt instrument, police now say.

The woman has been charged with second-degree murder and unlawfully dwelling in a house.

She remains in custody.

