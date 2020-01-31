'The light in our family': Guilty verdict in murder of Crystal Andrews delivered in woman's home community

A 37-year-old man has been found guilty of second-degree murder, with the verdict delivered in the home community of the woman he killed — a court proceeding that is believed to be precedent-setting.

Following a trial held in Thompson, Man., Michael William Okemow, 37, was found guilty on Jan. 24 of killing Crystal Andrews, a young mother of two, in 2015.

The verdict was delivered, though, about 250 kilometres away in the northern Manitoba community of Gods Lake Narrows, where Crystal Andrews was killed.

Delivering the verdict in the community where the crime was committed is significant, says the grand chief of the advocacy organization Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak.

"It was a welcomed [and] an important step to give the opportunity for the community to be a part of the pursuit of justice," Grand Chief Garrison Settee said at a Friday press conference in Winnipeg. MKO said in a news release it's believed this is the first time a Court of Queen's Bench verdict has been delivered in the community.

"And let us remember the loving and caring person that Crystal was, and the family who fought to seek justice for her," Settee said.

Crystal Andrews's mother, Beverley Andrews, says she has mixed emotions following the guilty verdict. While she is pleased to see justice for her daughter, she said she was also filled with "sadness and anger" to hear the details of the brutal death of her daughter during the court proceedings.

"My heart was hurting so much" when the judge's decision was read, Andrews said, weeping, at Friday's news conference.

"We will never have closure. There is no closure when there's a sudden void in your heart that lasts forever. Our lives are forever changed."

Crystal Andrews, 22, was last heard from Nov. 8, 2015, when she called her fiancé to say she was on her way home from a friend's house following a social.

Her body was found the next day along a trail in a wooded area in God's Lake First Nation, a Cree community 545 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg. (Gods Lake Narrows includes both a reserve, called God's Lake First Nation, and a non-reserve community, called Gods Lake Narrows.)

Manitoba RCMP said Andrews died from a "serious assault" and that they found DNA evidence that eventually linked Okemow with her death.

No decision will make up for the loss of the young mother, Settee said Friday, but participating in the criminal justice system "may help bring healing for this family."

"We need to continue to work on ending the perpetual violence against women and girls in our Indigenous communities."

Okemow will be sentenced at a later date. Second-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence, with no eligibility of parole for a minimum of 10 years.

Healing together in the community

Crystal — who went by "Krystal" with friends, family and online — was the mother of two children and fostered three others. She was a devoted partner, a sister, an auntie and a granddaughter, her mother said Friday, also describing her as a kind, gentle and humble woman.

"The loss of Crystal has broken our hearts. When I look at her children I get overwhelmed with emotion knowing they will never feel their mother's touch or hear her voice again," Beverley Andrews said during Friday's press conference.

"She was the light in our family."

The valedictorian of her graduating class, Crystal dreamed of studying medicine or social work. Her mother said she always had a soft spot for animals.

MKO's missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls unit and its mobile crisis unit have visited the First Nation to provide support, and will continue to do so throughout the justice process, Settee said on Friday.

The decision to hold court proceedings in the community was made by the court, Crown prosecutors, community leadership and Crystal Andrews's family.

The manager of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak's MMIWG liaison unit said it's important for families to be part of the process for healing purposes.

"This was very significant because many families have not had the opportunity to fully participate in the justice process when their loved one has died as a result of a homicide, due to the lack of supports that are in place to allow them to travel to urban centres," said Hilda Anderson-Pyrz.

Victim services offered through the courts only allow three family members to participate, Anderson-Pyrz said, and travel costs are only covered during sentencing.

"It's really hard when there's only one or two of them in the courtroom and they're not surrounded by their community or their family — so that's one thing that I find is really powerful" she said.

"Families should never have to walk this journey alone."

Indigenous leaders, communities and families have criticized what they feel are limited actions taken toward implementing the 231 calls to justice put forward in the national inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

The recommendations include making the justice system more culturally relevant and accessible for First Nations.

"If we're delaying processes, and not implementing adequate funding mechanisms and those types of supports that are required, the number of MMIWG are going to continue to climb," Hilda Anderson-Pyrz said.