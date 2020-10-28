2nd-degree murder charges laid in death of Winnipeg man
A 35-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Dennis Tougas Beardy.
Dennis Tougas Beardy was found dead in Winnipeg's West End on Oct. 21
A 35-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Dennis Tougas Beardy.
Beardy, 20, was found dead inside a residence on Ellice Avenue near Maryland Street on Oct. 21.
Police announced Wednesday that Sidney Sheldon Rene Racette was arrested and charged on Oct. 25.
In addition to second-degree murder, he was also charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer, disarming a peace officer, resisting a peace officer and failing to comply with a probation order.
Police did not say what happened to lead to those charges.