2nd-degree murder charges laid in death of Winnipeg man
Manitoba

A 35-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Dennis Tougas Beardy.

Dennis Tougas Beardy was found dead in Winnipeg's West End on Oct. 21

CBC News ·
Police have charged a 35-year-old man in the death of Dennis Tougas Beardy, 20. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

Beardy, 20, was found dead inside a residence on Ellice Avenue near Maryland Street on Oct. 21.

Police announced Wednesday that Sidney Sheldon Rene Racette was arrested and charged on Oct. 25.

In addition to second-degree murder, he was also charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer, disarming a peace officer, resisting a peace officer and failing to comply with a probation order.

Police did not say what happened to lead to those charges.

