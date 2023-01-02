2 charged with 2nd-degree murder after man found dead in house on Manitoba First Nation
Two people have been charged in connection to the death of a 54-year-old man on Keeseekoowenin Ojibway First Nation last week.
Woman also injured, sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
Trevor Wyatt Gabriel Bone, 29, and Dakota Daniel William Bone, 21, are each charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault, RCMP said in a news release.
The victim's name has not been released by police.
Officers were called just after 12 a.m. Friday about an unresponsive man at a residence on the First Nation, located near Elphinstone, south of Riding Mountain National Park.
The man was declared dead at the scene.
During their investigation, police learned a 24-year-old woman was also injured in the incident and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.