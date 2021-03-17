3rd suspect charged in death of Manitoba woman Tamara Benoit

A third suspect has been charged with murder in the death of Tamara Benoit last year.

A 16-year-old from Winnipeg, who was arrested and released earlier this year, has now been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the homicide, Manitoba RCMP said on Wednesday. He remains in custody.

Benoit, 36, was found dead in the rural municipality of Portage la Prairie last September. She was reported missing months earlier, sometime after her family last had contact with her in May 2020.

Tova Jeanine Peters, 36, was previously arrested and charged with second-degree murder and accessory after the fact.

Ryan Peters, 37, of Long Plain First Nation, was also charged with second-degree murder. Benoit's mother previously told CBC News that Peters was her daughter's boyfriend prior to her death.

The youth who has been charged was arrested and released in January. He was 15 at the time, RCMP said.