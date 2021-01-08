Another arrest made in 2020 death of Manitoba woman, RCMP say

Another arrest has been made in the death of Tamara Benoit, Manitoba Mounties say.

Benoit, 36, was found dead in the rural municipality of Portage la Prairie on Sept. 3, 2020, months after she was reported missing.

On Thursday, police announced that Ryan Peters, 37, of Long Plain First Nation, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with Benoit's death.

At the time, RCMP Supt. Michael Koppang said further charges were expected "imminently."

An RCMP spokesperson and Benoit's mother, Sheila Norman, confirmed Friday afternoon another arrest had been made, saying a news release with more information is coming.

"I'm very happy for justice for my daughter and that I can start to live my life now — concentrate on my family, and her kids," Norman said.

Norman said she won't rest until all involved in her daughter's death are charged and brought to justice. She said after she reported her daughter missing, she got a laptop, sought answers and did not sleep much until people came forward with information that she shared with police.

"I'm her mother, and that was my baby, and I was not going to stop until I got justice for my baby girl," she said.

"Now I can breathe."