2nd teen arrested, charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of man found in Assiniboine Park

Winnipeg police have arrested a second teen in connection with the death of a man who was found in a vehicle in an Assiniboine Park parking lot on Feb. 26.

A 17-year-old boy from Warren, Man., has been now been charged with second-degree murder and robbery in connection with the death of Paul Enns, 43, police said in a Tuesday news release.

He was arrested last Friday, according to the release.

On March 1, police arrested a 15-year-old girl from Stonewall, Man., in connection with the death.

She was also charged with second-degree murder and robbery.

Around 3 a.m. on Feb. 26, police responded to a well-being call at a parking lot near Corydon Avenue and Conservatory Drive, on the edge of the Assiniboine Park grounds. Enns was found dead in a parked car.

Because the two suspects are minors, they cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).

