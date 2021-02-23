Search underway for missing snowmobiler in Whiteshell Provincial Park

A search is underway for a missing snowmobiler in Whiteshell Provincial Park after the 40-year-old rider set out Sunday evening and did not return.

RCMP say the man left on his snowmobile at around 5:30, and police were notified about 6 hours later when the man did not return as expected.

Police say a plane had been sent to the area, and RCMP search and rescue teams along with the fire commission's office continue to look for the man.

