Family thanks searchers scouring Lake Winnipeg for signs of missing newcomer advocate

The family of Nour Ali expressed their thanks to search and rescue crews who are scouring Lake Winnipeg for their missing loved one.

The 42-year-old man went missing and his father, Hamsa Ali, died after the boat they were in capsized on the lake, near Bélair, Man., on Saturday.

A written statement sent by Donovan Toews on behalf of the Ali/Darweesh family expressed their appreciation to those involved in the search and concerned members of the public.

"This is a very difficult time for the family and the community around them – they have asked to convey appreciation for everyone's thoughts, prayers and offers to help, and for the helpful assistance of community members, the RCMP, and other local authorities," reads the statement.

In the family's statement, Ali and his wife began their journey in their beloved country of Syria, where they fled from in 2006 and 2008. Their travels took them to China and Macao, respectively.

Ali, along with his wife Maysoun Darweesh, 41, and their two daughters, ages 16 and 13, arrived in Winnipeg in 2012.

All members of the family became proud Canadian citizens in 2018, according to the statement.

As creator of the Kurdish Initiative for Refugees Inc., Ali was well-known for his dedication to working with newcomers and organizations across faith and cultures.

Search continues on third day

An experienced searcher with a volunteer crew said high winds and waves on the massive lake are posing challenges.

Darryl Contois of the Evelyn Memorial Search Team said crews are racing against time as a storm threatens to put an early end to the search on Monday.

Darryl Contois of the Evelyn Memorial Search Team was gassing up a boat as he prepared to assist in the search for Nour Ali. (CBC/Radio-Canada)

He had borrowed his brother's boat, which he was loading with gas from a Jerry can during an interview with CBC/Radio-Canada. He heard about the missing man on social media.

"This is a very big lake, it's not the kind you can just go in and out."

"If you're not trained to go on the lake, stay off the water," he said.

Contois has not spoken with members of the immediate family. He hopes to bring closure to them.