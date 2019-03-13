Penn in the 'Peg: Academy Award winner to direct movie in Winnipeg this summer

Hollywood actor and filmmaker Sean Penn will be spending some time in Winnipeg this summer.

The two-time Academy Award winner for best actor is directing a movie in the city.

Buffalo Gal Pictures, an independent production company, put out a casting call Tuesday for child actors for the feature film about a father who lives a double life as a counterfeiter, bank robber and con man in order to support his daughter.

It's based on a non-fiction book by Jennifer Vogel, called Flim-Flam Man, about her father.

Penn's Academy Awards came from his roles in the movies Milk and Mystic River, and he has directed other films.

He has also been nominated three other times for best actor Academy Awards, for his part in the movies I Am Sam, Sweet and Lowdown and Dead Man Walking.

Manitoba's film and video production tax credit recently received a boost in funding to $31.5 million from $16 million in the province's budget.