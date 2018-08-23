Filipino-oriented supermarket to open next summer at Garden City Shopping Centre

An American grocery chain will be setting up shop in Garden City Shopping Centre next summer.

Seafood City Supermarket is taking over the old Sears location, mall owner RioCan announced on Thursday.

The retailer caters to the Filipino population, offering a taste of home in North America.

The supermarket, which features shopping, dining and retail, will take up about 43,000 square feet.

RioCan says the former Sears location will be redesigned to fit another large retailer, plus a number of smaller ones. A new entrance facing McPhillips Street will be added during construction.

"We are a proud member of the Winnipeg community and we are excited to start phase two of our redevelopment," Rebecca Hyatt, property manager of RioCan's Manitoba portfolio, said in a news release.

"We look forward to welcoming Seafood City Supermarket and announcing the other exciting additions that will allow us to better support the daily needs of our customers."

Seafood City opened it's first Canadian location in Mississauga, Ont., last year. It currently has stores across the United States, including California, Seattle, Hawaii, Illinois and Nevada.

It opened its first supermarket in National City, Calif., in 1989.