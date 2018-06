A scrap yard in the Lord Selkirk neighbourhood caught fire Monday afternoon.

Thick black smoke could be seen rising from the scrap yard behind a business at King Street and Jarvis Avenue at about 1:45 p.m. Monday.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the blaze or if there were any injuries.

Firefighters at the scene of a scrap yard fire at King and Jarvis. (Pat Kaniuga/CBC)