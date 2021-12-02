New Manitoba legislation aims to curb theft, resale of scrap metal

Theft of metal is an increasing concern, the province says — and it's introduced new legislation to try to curb that.

Manitoba Justice Minister Cameron Friesen announced the introduction of the Scrap Metal Act Thursday.

It aims to deter metal theft and the resale of scrap metal in three ways, including requiring scrap metal dealers to record identifying information about scrap metal sellers and details about all metal sales.

They'll also be required to report information about specific items that are considered "highly vulnerable" to law enforcement, and will have to hold that information for two years.

Dealers will have to produce those records when requested, "providing barriers to those who seek to steal and sell metal items for quick cash," Friesen said in a Thursday news release.

The new legislation also prohibits cash transactions for highly vulnerable items regardless of their value.

Information on the sale of stolen metal indicates it's an increasingly common crime in Manitoba, the news release said.

It isn't only a Manitoba issue, however — it affects individuals and businesses in both urban and rural areas all across the globe, Friesen said, and is extremely costly to the construction, telecommunication, electricity and industrial sectors.

Thieves often sell stolen scrap metal quickly for cash, which makes tracing and investigating thefts difficult, according to the province.

The bill will include exceptions to ensure it's not overly burdensome to legitimate sellers of metal. It will not apply to items at a lower risk of being stolen and resold, Thursday's release said.

Friesen said the department conducted a two-month public and stakeholder engagement in fall 2020. The majority of respondents were in favour of new scrap metal sales legislation to combat metal theft, favouring the three-pronged approach approach announced Thursday, according to the news release.

When passed, the legislation will be implemented in consultation with law enforcement and other stakeholders.