Father of 3 paralyzed in crash on Trans-Canada Highway

It's a miracle that Scott MacMillan survived being pinned under a semi-trailer truck in driving rain on the Trans-Canada Highway late last week, doctors have told his family.

His pickup was passing the semi in intense, driving rain on Friday morning when it clipped the back of the trailer, then bounced and hit the side, RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Paul Manaigre said.

The semi driver and passenger were uninjured, but MacMillan's truck was pinned under the larger vehicle.

MacMillan suffered a serious injury to his spinal cord that left him paralyzed from the chest down, his brother Andrew said. He was taken to Winnipeg for emergency spinal surgery, which fused together two dislocated vertebrae.

"So Scott — miraculously, I guess — has, from what I have gathered, not a cut, not a bruise, not another medical ailment, other than the obvious huge one that he sustained to his spinal cord," Andrew said said.

"Just due to his age and the strength of his neck, essentially, [doctors said] that impact wanted to drive his spleen basically out through his chest, but the muscles in his neck kept everything together."

Scott stayed in the hospital's intensive-care unit and was then moved to a ward that focuses on spinal cord and brain damage, Andrew said. He stayed there until he could clear one major hurdle: clearing his throat, which requires muscles that Scott had to relearn how to use.

"We cough, or clear our throat, and take that for granted," Andrew said. "But that requires muscles inside our chest."

Manaigre said the crash was reported on Highway 1 in the rural municipality of Sifton at 6:40 that morning.

The investigation determined MacMillan's pickup and the semi were both heading west in the intense rain that morning when the pickup truck tried to pass the semi. MacMillan's truck hit the rear of the trailer before bouncing back and striking the side, Manaigre said.

Outlook 'fantastic' despite burdens

Scott MacMillan has been moved into a ward where he can focus on rehabilitation for the rest of his body. The goal is for him to keep using his arms and hands, even though he still can't feel them, Andrew said.

There's still no clear sign of when Scott, who's from Bienfait, Sask., will be discharged from the hospital and return home to his partner, Joelynne Johnson, and their three children, Griffin, 15, and twins Maggie and Hunter, 12, who have all been by his side since the crash.

"I think best-case scenario would be if Scott could get out next calendar year. I don't foresee him getting out in 2019," Andrew said. "But we certainly expect him to be on to his next level of rehab in the next coming months, and to hopefully have him back in Brandon next year with his family."

There was also no clear sign of how the family would deal with the financial burden of having the family's sole provider unable to work — until a family friend started a GoFundMe campaign that already has more than doubled its goal of $10,000 since it was launched three days ago, Andrew said.

"His spirits are fantastic at the moment. Obviously, he had the original shock of the event and the sadness and everything that would have come along with that, but with the support of friends and family pouring out … I think it's really done a lot for Scott and for his demeanour and his attitude," Andrew said.

"He couldn't be more positive that he's going to beat this and get out and attempt to live the best adjusted life that he can with his family."