Winnipeg's next mayor announces senior leadership team

Mayor-elect Scott Gillingham has revealed his initial senior leadership team and transition team ahead of his swearing in on Tuesday.

The names were announced in a news release from Winnipeg's incoming mayor on Monday afternoon.

The team includes Destiny Watt, former manager of corporate initiatives and administration in the city chief administrative officer's office, as the incoming mayor's chief of staff, the release said.

Watt has also been a senior committee clerk, a policy analyst for a former mayor and a ward assistant at city hall.

Luc Lewandoski, who recently served as special assistant to Manitoba's ministers of finance and families, will be Gillingham's deputy chief of staff. Lewandoski also previously worked as Gillingham's ward assistant, the release said.

Colin Fast, who was previously the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce's director of policy, will serve as the incoming mayor's director of communications. Fast has also previously worked in a policy role at city hall.

Urban affairs consultant Brian Kelcey, who previously worked as the Toronto Board of Trade's vice-president of policy, will focus on strategic initiatives. Kelcey also previously worked as a special advisor in the mayor's office, the release said.

Christy Lakie, who was also previously Gillingham's ward assistant, will now serve as the incoming mayor's executive assistant.

Jeannine Stotski will continue in her longtime role in community and stakeholder engagement in the mayor's office. Stotski is now serving a third consecutive mayor, the release said.

Gillingham has also named three people to his transition team, including Waverley West Coun. Janice Lukes. Lukes was among the city councillors who threw their support behind Gillingham for mayor earlier this year.

Alex Robinson, president of Prime Meridian Consulting, and lawyer Brad Zander of Thompson Dorfman Sweatman will also serve on the transition team.

More staff will be appointed as the transition process happens, the release said.

The new team will officially start working in the mayor's office after Gillingham is sworn in as Winnipeg's 44th mayor at a ceremony at city hall on Tuesday.