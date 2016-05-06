Winnipeg city councillor won't seek PC leadership, blames party's timeline for undermining challengers

A Winnipeg city councillor says he will not run to become the leader of Manitoba's Progressive Conservatives because of the tight timeline imposed by the party.

St. James Coun. Scott Gillingham was seriously considering a run for the party's leadership, but he said Thursday that time wasn't on his side.

Given "the tight timelines set by the party this week, I don't believe there is enough runway for a new candidate to mount an effective challenge and so I will not be a candidate in the leadership race. I can't ask people to take time from their lives, their jobs or their families to work so hard on my behalf without a reasonable chance of success," Gillingham said in a statement.

The party's executive requires candidates to enter the race by Sept. 15, sign up at least 1,000 party members by Sept. 30 and pay a $25,000 entry fee.

Gillingham, a two-term city councillor, said he partly considered a run as leader to improve the government's relationships with stakeholders.

'Oblivious, indifferent'

"It has become clear to me and to others that my party — the Progressive Conservative Party — has become oblivious, indifferent or even contemptuous when it comes to the advice, the experience and the partnership offered by local officials, local communities and local leaders across Manitoba, regardless of their party affiliation or what community they're from," he said in a statement.

"So many of the opportunities and challenges Manitoba's municipalities face require the full partnership of the provincial government, a partnership that does not currently exist. Too often municipalities have been treated like adversaries by the provincial government when in fact, Manitoba's success and growth is tied directly to the success of cities and rural municipalities."

Gillingham won't endorse any candidates for now. He's asking people who supported his candidacy to push the candidates on ways to mend the relationship with local communities and pursue a path of reconciliation.

The race to lead the Tories and, by extension, become premier will culminate in the counting of mail-in ballots on Oct. 30.

Tuxedo MLA Heather Stefanson, who has been endorsed by 27 of her colleagues, is the only declared candidate in the race to replace Brian Pallister, who's stepping down.

Former Conservative MP Shelly Glover said she plans to run against Stefanson.

Others who were considered possible contenders, including Families Minister Rochelle Squires and Finance Minister Scott Fielding, have said they are not running for the job.