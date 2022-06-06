Manitoba cabinet minister Scott Fielding resigns from government

Manitoba Natural Resources and Northern Development Minister Scott Fielding is stepping down and leaving government.

Fielding, who also serves as the minister responsible for Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries and is the MLA for Kirkfield Park, is leaving to pursue opportunities in the private sector, Premier Heather Stefanson said in a news release on Monday.

"My time in politics has been incredibly rewarding, but after 15 years as both a provincial cabinet minister and city councillor, it is time to take on a new challenge and opportunity," Fielding said.

Monday is his last day in office as a cabinet minister.

Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations Minister Alan Lagimodiere will take over Fielding's portfolios on an interim basis until a replacement is named.

"I want to offer my heartfelt thanks to Scott Fielding for his dedication and over seven years of service as a cabinet member working to improve the lives of all Manitobans," Stefanson said in the news release.

Fielding was first elected in 2016, and has previously served as finance minister and families minister.

He was the Winnipeg city councillor for the St. James-Brooklands ward from 2006 to 2014.

A byelection must take place within six months of a seat becoming vacant, unless a general election happens first.