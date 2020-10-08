Skip to Main Content
Supreme Court declines to review sentence in stabbing of Manitoba teenager
Manitoba·New

Supreme Court declines to review sentence in stabbing of Manitoba teenager

The Supreme Court of Canada will not review the eight-year sentence handed to Maksym Kravchenko, who stabbed a teenager at a church in Winkler, Man., in 2017.

Crown asked for review after appeal court cut Maksym Kravchenko's sentence from 10 years to 8

The Canadian Press ·
A 15 year-old girl was stabbed at Winkler's Pembina Valley Baptist Church on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

The Supreme Court of Canada will not review the eight-year sentence handed to a man who stabbed a teenager at a church.

Maksym Kravchenko assaulted the girl in a washroom after a Sunday service at the Pembina Valley Baptist Church in Winkler, Man., in 2017.

The girl's family said the stabbing punctured the 15-year-old's kidney, an artery, diaphragm and intestinal area, though she has since recovered.

Kravchenko pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for the random attack.

The Crown requested six years behind bars, but a judge set the sentence at 10 years.

Manitoba's Court of Appeal lowered the sentence to eight years, prompting the Crown to ask the Supreme Court for a review.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now