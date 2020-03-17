Manitoba's southern chiefs declare state of emergency for 34 First Nations

The Southern Chiefs Organization is declaring a state of emergency for its 34 First Nations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release, SCO Grand Chief Jerry Daniels said it was the "only prudent step to take" given the chronic overcrowding, lack of equitable health care, and poor infrastructure in these communities.

SCO says its member First Nations haven't received the supplies they need to respond to the pandemic, and also have a shortage of health care staff.

"We need to ensure communities have the supports and supplies they need to take prescribed precautions," Daniels said in the release.

SCO will continue to meet with its chiefs and government officials to monitor the situation.