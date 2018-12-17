A request for a light was answered with a threat outside Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre.

Early Sunday, police were called to the hospital following an alleged assault around 2 a.m.

They say a 44-year-old man was refused entry to the hospital by security, then began urinating outside.

Shortly after a passerby asked him if he had a lighter. The man responded by wrapping his arm around the 32-year-old woman and holding a pair of scissors to her.

Police say the woman sustained minor injuries.

The man has been charged with uttering threats, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon. Police say there is no indication whether the man was intoxicated by drugs or alcohol or how he arrived at the hospital.