Skip to Main Content
Woman threatened with scissors in assault outside Health Sciences Centre

Woman threatened with scissors in assault outside Health Sciences Centre

A request for a lighter ended with scissors being held to a woman's throat outside Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre.

Passerby had asked for a lighter

CBC News ·
Police say there is no indication whether the man was intoxicated by drugs or alcohol or how he arrived at the hospital. (CBC News)

A request for a light was answered with a threat outside Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre.

Early Sunday, police were called to the hospital following an alleged assault around 2 a.m. 

They say a 44-year-old man was refused entry to the hospital by security, then began urinating outside. 

Shortly after a passerby asked him if he had a lighter. The man responded by wrapping his arm around the 32-year-old woman and holding a pair of scissors to her. 

Police say the woman sustained minor injuries. 

The man has been charged with uttering threats, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon. Police say there is no indication whether the man was intoxicated by drugs or alcohol or how he arrived at the hospital.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|