Renowned Canadian scientist Frank Plummer dies in Africa, where he led HIV breakthroughs

World-renowned scientist Dr. Frank Plummer has died, CBC News has learned.

No confirmed cause of death has yet been released.

Plummer, 67, was in Kenya, where he was a keynote speaker at the annual meeting of the University of Nairobi's collaborative centre for research and training in HIV/AIDS/STIs.

Plummer was born and raised in Winnipeg, where he headed up Canada's National Microbiology Laboratory for several years.

As a specialist in infectious diseases, Plummer's work influenced international public health policies.

"Frank dedicated decades of his time to Africa and led world-changing breakthroughs in HIV prevention," Matthew Gilmour, director general of the National Microbiology Lab, wrote in an internal email to staff of the Public Health Agency of Canada on Tuesday.

"Of course, the most noteworthy breakthrough that he and his team made was the finding of female sex-workers who were resistant to HIV. The gift these women have given science in the years since has been unparalleled.

"Frank had just had a joyful reunion with many of them a couple days before his passing."

Plummer was most recently living in Toronto, where he underwent experimental brain surgery to fight alcoholism.

He was believed to be the first person in North America to undergo deep brain stimulation for that purpose.

"Frank was bigger than life. His physical presence and intelligence contradicted the fact that he was actually a fairly quiet and shy guy," Gilmour's memo says.

"Science will continue to build on his accomplishments and improve public health in the world for many years to come."

Plummer was in Kenya with his wife, Jo Kennelly, and his stepdaughter Imogen and the family had just enjoyed time on safari, Gilmour's memo says.