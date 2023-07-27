U of Winnipeg summer camp aims to let Indigenous kids know they have a place in STEAM

Jasmine Anderson, 8, sat at a table at the Wii Chiiwaakanak Learning Centre in downtown Winnipeg Wednesday, mixing baking soda, oil, colouring and cornstarch to make a special gift.

"I am making a bath bomb and planning to give it to my little sister to put it in her bath," Jasmine said.

The Grade 3 student from Fox Lake Cree Nation in northern Manitoba was among a group of Indigenous kids who spent the week learning about activities in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) at the University of Winnipeg's Ellice Avenue learning hub, which offers educational opportunities for youth and families in Winnipeg's inner city.

The centre's Indigenous STEAM camp, which started July 10 and continues until Aug. 4, is free for kids to attend. In addition to technology-focused activities like making short videos and introductory coding, it also incorporates Indigenous culture, with knowledge keepers sharing traditional teachings on topics like traditional medicines, star teachings and feasting ceremonies.

More than 200 students from grades 1 to 8 — most from Indigenous communities — are taking part in the summer camp, which offers four week-long sessions.

Gracie Grift, right, teaches Jasmine about the chemistry of making bath bombs. 'There is not always Indigenous representation in science,' said Grift, who is Métis. (Travis Golby/CBC)

"The purpose of the camp is to expose Indigenous youth to different areas of STEAM and let them know that this is something that they could do in the future," said Angeline Nelson, Wii Chiiwaakanak's director of community learning and engagement.

That's important, says Gracie Grift, a U of W biology student who helped teach campers about the chemistry of bath bombs on Wednesday.

"There is not always Indigenous representation in science," said Grift, who is Métis.

"It is so nice to be here and impart that knowledge to … the future scientists and next generation of science students."

The enthusiastic campers "were great listeners today, and I think they all had fun and had a lot of questions about it," Grift said.

"I am doing science, but don't know how," said Jay Raven, a Grade 8 student who was part of the camp this week.

Angeline Nelson, Wii Chiiwaakanak’s director of community learning and engagement, says the camp is intended to expose Indigenous youth to different areas of STEAM, 'and let them know that this is something that they could do in the future.' (Travis Golby/CBC)

Nelson, from Roseau River Anishinabe First Nation in southern Manitoba, says it's important that Indigenous youth see themselves represented in the camp through its teachers and facilitators.

"We wanted to also create a sense of belonging for Indigenous youth on a university campus from a young age," she said.

"I think it's really important for kids to be able to see themselves here, to feel like this was their space. And representation is what's most important."

Wii Chiiwaakanak specifically recruits participants through the Aboriginal Centre, Spence Neighbourhood Association, local schools and other community organizations in the area, to reach groups that don't always have access to these types of opportunities, said Nelson.

"I'm proud our team understands the importance and impact of reaching students for whom fees, transportation, or food might be barriers," she said.

In addition to the classroom teaching, participants get out for various field trips, including a trip to the Brokenhead ecological reserve north of Winnipeg to learn about native plants.

The Indigenous STEAM camp runs until Aug. 4. (Travis Golby/CBC)

The centre also works with new faculty to develop different workshops, said Nelson.

"We have Reanna Merasty, an Indigenous architect who did a workshop with the kids about Indigenous architectural designs," she said.

The hope is that the camp's activities, like the bath bomb-making session, will create a passion for pursuing a career in STEAM fields, said Nelson.

"For some, it could be the start of a long career in chemistry."