Manitoba students will head back to classes on Sept. 8

Students in Manitoba will return to classes on Sept. 8 — nearly six months after they last had a regular school day.

Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen took to Twitter on Monday to announced that teachers and staff will be asked to return to schools on Sept. 2 and students will follow about a week later.

The earlier return for staff will provide them with time to get their heads around new health protocols and to prepare spaces with proper distancing. It will also enable them to come up with ways to help those students who need some learning recovery, Goertzen said.

"As expected, the experience with at home learning has been difficult for many. While there will be a need for supplemental learning opportunities for many students in the next school year, the desire was that it be accommodated within the school year," he posted.

Students walked out of their schools on March 23, a week ahead of the scheduled start of spring break. The holiday was also extended for another week beyond its original scheduled ending. At the time, Goertzen said he hoped it would help against the spread of the COVID-19, as governments were beginning to shut down places that supported large gatherings.

Schools will reopen for teachers and staff on September 2nd , to provide time to prepare spaces, inform staff about health protocols, and engage collaboratively on recovery learning approaches. /4 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MBPoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MBPoli</a> —@mingoertzen Having heard this feedback, school divisions have been advised that schools will reopen for students on September 8th after Labour Day. This is the traditional start time for students. /3 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MBPoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MBPoli</a> —@mingoertzen

When it became clear that COVID-19 was going to last much longer, in-class learning was cancelled indefinitely by March 31. Teachers continued to assign work, conduct assessments and engage with students online.

But not everyone had the ability to do that from home, so the province said no one's grades would decrease from where they were when classes were suspended. Students who wanted and were able to continue with school could use the opportunity to improve their grades.

Premier Brian Pallister had hinted earlier this year that schools could potentially reopen to resume in-class learning as early as Aug. 31. To gauge the comfortable level of parents and guardians in sending their children back to class, the province undertook an online survey that covered a range of scenarios including the use of masks, hand sanitizer and bus transportation.

It was based on that feedback that the province decided to reopen classes as they traditionally have, after the Labour Day long weekend, Goertzen tweeted.

Schools were allowed to reopen as of June 1 but it was on an extremely restricted basis. Appointments had to be made for one-on-one instruction, assessments, counselling or other limited programming requested by a student.

More details on the full school reopening plan will be announced soon, Goertzen posted.