Some Manitoba schools, highways remain closed in wake of Thursday blizzard

Some schools and highways in southeastern Manitoba remain closed due to lingering effects from Thursday's blizzard.

Students and staff in Border Land School Division are staying home because road conditions in the area are still poor.

Mennonite Collegiate Institute in Gretna has cancelled classes for the day.

The blizzard led to highway closures as drifting snow blocked lanes and visibility was near zero at times.

The province closed both eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway southeast of Winnipeg from Highway 207 (Deacon's Corner) to Highway 12 due to poor winter driving conditions and a series of crashes.

That stretch of highway reopened shortly before midnight Thursday.

The following roads remained closed Friday morning: