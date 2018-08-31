Cops want drivers to go back to school-zone speed mentality

Winnipeg police will be out enforcing the reduced speeds in school zones starting Monday, Sept. 3 — even though it's a holiday.

Staff Sgt. Sean Pollock says officers will be educating drivers about habits that may have slipped over the summer.

"I am not going to say no tickets will be handed out," he said.

"But the primary focus of this week's monitoring is going to be on education and really rectifying our slipping of behaviour that tends to happen over some break."

The reduced-speed signs are posted in the areas around 171 Winnipeg schools.

Classes start on Wednesday for most kids.

"As of next week, when schools are back in session, we want to make sure kids can travel to and from in a safe fashion," Pollock said.