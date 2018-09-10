Police boost patrols in school zones throughout September

Police forces in Manitoba are stepping up their presence in school zones to remind drivers to sharpen their concentration, which might have softened a bit during the summer break.

"There certainly is an element of enforcement, but this is really all about education from our perspective," said Winnipeg Police Service Staff Sgt. Sean Pollock.

"This is one of those things where we're trying remind people that some of our more lax summer driving behaviours have to be tightened up."

Manitoba Public Insurance is providing $70,000 to eight police agencies in the province to enhance patrols around schools in the mornings and afternoons, when pedestrian activity and traffic volumes are heaviest.

This is the sixth year that MPI has partnered with law enforcement agencies for that purpose.

Over the past five years, more than 5,000 provincial offence notices have been issued for various infractions, ranging from speeding to the use of a handheld electronic device while driving, and failure to stop at pedestrian crosswalks and other traffic control devices.

Last year, participating police agencies monitored a total of 124 different school locations in both urban and rural communities.

Photo radar speed enforcement in school zones is not a part of the partnership, which will happen during the entire month of September.

Participating agencies include the RCMP and police services in Winnipeg, Brandon, Winkler, Morden, Ste. Anne, Rivers and Altona.

"The nature and sheer volume of these offences is concerning because they put our children at risk," said Satvir Tkachuk, an MPI spokesperson.

"Through this public awareness and enforcement campaign — along with our support for the school patrol program — our goal is to ensure that all of our young people can safely walk or cycle to school and home again without risk of being injured in a motor vehicle collision."

Safety tips

For drivers:

Look well ahead to spot school buses and school zone signs.

Reduce speed in school zones and wait for children to cross completely before proceeding.

Stop at least five metres behind a school bus when the upper red lights are flashing and do not proceed until the stop sign is closed and the red lights stop flashing. Motorists travelling in both directions must stop for the school bus, except if the road is divided by a median.

Scan under parked cars for the feet of children approaching traffic and make lane changes early to allow room for children on bicycles, skateboards or roller blades.

For parents:

If you are driving your children to school, drop them off in a safe area away from traffic.

Use a designated drop-off zone if the school has one.

Talk to your children about traffic safety and the importance staying alert to the traffic around them. This includes staying off cellphones and other electronic devices and being smart pedestrians.

For children: