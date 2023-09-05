Northern Manitoba school division struggling with teacher shortage, increasing incentives

The head of Manitoba's northernmost school division says it continues to struggle with staffing shortages and is spending roughly a million dollars trying to recruit and pay teachers incentives to work in the area.

The Frontier School Division, which has 42 schools in remote areas of northern Manitoba, is offering new teaching graduates a $10,000 incentive each year for up to three consecutive years.

Eligible teachers who got their Bachelor of Education degree in the 2021, 2022, or 2023 calendar years will receive a recruitment incentive payment per school year.

"The $10,000, is in addition to salary that we will pay a new graduate in June after they've worked for us for the year," Klassen said. "We do know that it is having some impact."

Signing bonus on the rise

The incentive is double the signing bonus the division previously offered.

Last year, the division hired a full-time recruiter who travels the country and it launched an ad campaign in an attempt to curb its staffing shortage.

"I think by the end of the (2024) school year, when we look at all of the incentives and we look at all of the salary we've paid and all of the travel for recruiting … we're going to be nearing $1 million," said Reg Klassen, the chief superintendent.

Klassen said the division has struggled with filling positions over the years. Last year, they were roughly 45 teachers short to start the school year and were never able to fill 20 of the openings.

This year, 34 positions are still vacant in places such as Gillam, about 1,000 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, and Leaf Rapids, about 980 kilometres north of the capital.

"It's hard, it's difficult, it's challenging," he said. "We have to fill those teaching positions with people that are available and that's usually with a person who doesn't have a teaching degree."

Klassen said it often means one or two educational assistants end up having to a manage the classroom until they can find a teacher.

He said many of the schools are in remote locations which adds to the challenge of finding qualified people as some are hesitant to move to the north.

"There's a reluctance because there's an unknown element to it. If you grow up in a large urban centre it's [not something] you're accustomed to," he said. "Going to a small community that seems very far away and very remote."

He said they may need to expand their search in coming years.

"Maybe we need to go to other continents to bring in teachers," he said. "We'll keep searching but it's a costly venture. We're spending a lot of money."

Hiring struggles

Frontier isn't the only division that struggled to fill positions.

The School District of Mystery Lake in Thompson, about 760 kilometres north of Winnipeg, said it has been a constant issue.

"It was extremely challenging filling vacancies for the past few years. The last vacancy was just filled this past Friday," said Angele Bartlett, Superintendent of Human Resources and Policy.

Bartlett said the division has used a number of different recruiting efforts including attending various career fairs in and out of the province, advertising in major newspapers and social media.

She said they are also using Education Canada Network to advertise jobs and one specific feature, Candidate Search, has helped them find candidates.

Bartlett said she often cold calls potential teacher candidates with profiles on the site who have not specifically applied to see if they would be interested in coming to Thompson.

She said they hire the bulk of graduates from the UNC Thompson Campus' Kenanow Bachelor of Education program, which has been increasing its enrolment.

The Manitoba Teachers' Society said there is a staffing shortage in Manitoba and across the country.

"We have a teacher shortage. That's a reality," president Nathan Martindale said.

Martindale said it's a profession that is 'chronically underfunded' and teachers have been taking on heavier workloads every year.

"There's people out there who are certified teachers who want to work but they're finding it more and more less attractive to go into the teaching profession," he said. "Teachers are expected to do more with less."

Martindale said many teachers found themselves burned out and worn out during the pandemic and the situation doesn't appear to have improved. He said many feel they are hanging on by a thread.

He said that has a negative impact not only on the teachers and staff who are being pulled in multiple directions, but also on students who end up baring the brunt of the problem.

"It's a domino effect," he said. "The teacher is being pulled in multiple directions and is often frustrated just like the students because their needs aren't being met."

Martindale said if working conditions were better in the classroom, divisions wouldn't have to spend so much money recruiting teachers.