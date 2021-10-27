Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Skepticism, 'coercion' theme of thrice-weekly tests for unvaxxed school staff

Unvaccinated school employees, with testing kits and disclosure papers in hand, trickled in and out of the senior gymnasium Monday night at Grant Park High School after failing to provide proof of immunization against COVID-19.
Winnipeg Free Press ·
A sign indicates the testing site entrance for unvaccinated school employees at the senior gymnasium at Grant Park High School. (Maggie MacIntosh/Winnipeg Free Press)

In another pandemic twist for the K-12 system, teachers are now the ones — rather than students — being asked to stay after school to reluctantly take a test.

Unvaccinated school employees, with testing kits and disclosure papers in hand, trickled in and out of the senior gymnasium Monday night at Grant Park High School after failing to provide proof of immunization against COVID-19.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community. Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now