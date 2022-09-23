Boy, 12, charged after shooting school employee with airsoft gun

A 12-year-old boy in northern Manitoba faces several weapons charges after taking an airsoft gun to school and shooting an employee, RCMP say.

Police were called just before 10:30 a.m. Monday to the school in Nelson House, a small community 65 kilometres west of Thompson, which is about 650 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Other staff members had immediately taken the gun — which fires plastic pellets — away from the boy, before officers arrived.

The 31-year-old employee had minor injuries.

The boy was arrested and has since been released to appear in court at a later date.

