School roof collapses on northern Manitoba First Nation

A remote northern Manitoba First Nation that declared a state of emergency last month following the deaths of three people is now facing another challenge.

The roof of the Thunderbird School in O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation collapsed over the Easter weekend.

The weight of heavy, wet snow proved to be too much for the roof, says a news release from Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, a political advocacy group that represents 26 First Nations in northern Manitoba

Engineers are expected to be in the community at South Indian Lake, about 130 kilometres northwest of Thompson, on Tuesday to assess the damage.

It is not known how long the community will be without a school.

Freezing rain is forecast for the area this week, which could further damage the school, the release says.

MKO Grand Chief Garrison Settee said in the release that wheels are already in motion to get the community a new school. The existing school building is almost 50 years old.