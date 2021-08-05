Manitoba to unveil return-to-school plan as kids under 12 remain unvaccinated

Government and health officials in Manitoba will unveil a plan on Thursday for a safe return to school in fall, in the face of growing fears over a delta-driven fourth COVID-19 wave and no approved vaccination for kids under 12.

Education Minister Cliff Cullen and Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, are holding a news conference at 2:30 p.m.

Currently, there is only one COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada for those under 18. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is approved for people 12 and older, but the other three vaccines approved in Canada — Moderna, AstraZeneca-Oxford and Johnson & Johnson — are only approved for people 18 and up.

As for kids younger than 12, several trials are happening to test the effectiveness and safety of existing vaccines, but none have been approved for that age group.

The province recently decided to downgrade mask-wearing in public settings from an order to a recommendation, leaving many wondering what the approach will be for schools.

"We feel moving forward with our [declining COVID-19 case] numbers, with the vaccine rates throughout Manitobans, that we'll be able to return to school as normal as possible for this fall," Roussin said at a news conference on Tuesday when he and Pallister announced relaxed health orders that will take effect in Manitoba Saturday.

In the meantime, many Canadian doctors have said they believe the country is heading into a fourth COVID-19 wave driven by the highly contagious B.1.617.2 or delta variant.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, told reporters Friday that a long-range pandemic forecast suggests the country is "at the start" of that wave.

When Roussin earlier this week announced the upcoming loosening of public health orders for Manitoba, he said younger children are "much less at risk of severe outcomes or much less able to spread this virus."

However, Safe September Manitoba, a grassroots advocacy group, is calling for continued mask use here and for a remote learning option for any family that chooses it.

Ontario announced this week that families can continue with remote learning if they choose in the fall. That province will require mask use indoors for students in Grade 1 and up.