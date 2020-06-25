Manitoba to release details about plans for school in September

The province will reveal its plan for reopening schools in fall at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen and Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will speak at 1 p.m. CBC News will live stream the news conference here and on social media.

The provincial government quietly announced earlier this week that students would return to class on Sept. 8.

Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen used Twitter on Monday to announce that teachers and staff will be asked to return to schools on Sept. 2 and students will follow about a week later.

Schools were closed in Manitoba on March 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but learning continued online.

Schools reopened in June but not for regular classes. Staff returned and some students attended in a very limited fashion for end-of-year assessments and other physically distanced activities.